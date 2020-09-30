VICTORIA -- Warning: This article contains graphic details.

A Nanaimo man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for a series of child pornography offences.

Aaron Macrae plead guilty to charges of possessing, importing and distributing child pornography earlier this year.

He has now been sentenced to 22 months in prison followed by three years of probation after his incarceration is complete.

Moving forward, Macrae must register his DNA in Canada’s National Sex Offender Registry and is banned from going near daycares, school grounds, playgrounds, movie theatres or any place where children may congregate.

He is also barred from having contact with anyone under the age of 18, with some exceptions for family members.

When Macrae was facing prosecution, the lead RCMP investigator on the case told the courts that the pornographic material seized from Macrae’s collection was "by far the largest collection I’ve come across."

Some of the materials included graphic images and videos of children as young as toddlers. Some materials also included oral and anal penetration, as well as bestiality.

RCMP seized 13 devices that contained hundreds of thousands of child porn images from Macrae’s home in Nanaimo in 2018. He then fled the island and was later arrested in Abbotsford in November, 2018.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island’s Andrew Garland