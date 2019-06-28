Plaza Hotel fire deemed arson, new photo of missing caretaker released
Police released a new photo of a beardless Mike Draeger after deeming the May 6 fire an arson (Handout)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 9:24AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, June 28, 2019 10:51AM PDT
Police say a fire that destroyed a historic hotel in downtown Victoria is a case of arson.
Investigators previously deemed the May 6 fire at the Plaza Hotel suspicious. The fire leveled the plaza hotel and sparked a search for missing caretaker Mike Draeger.
On Friday, police said Draeger was not located in a search through the debris and remains unaccounted for.
They're releasing a new photo of him in hopes someone will come forward with information on his whereabouts.
Anyone with information on the blaze is asked to call Victoria police or Crime Stoppers.