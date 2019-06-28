

CTV Vancouver Island





Police say a fire that destroyed a historic hotel in downtown Victoria is a case of arson.

Investigators previously deemed the May 6 fire at the Plaza Hotel suspicious. The fire leveled the plaza hotel and sparked a search for missing caretaker Mike Draeger.

On Friday, police said Draeger was not located in a search through the debris and remains unaccounted for.

They're releasing a new photo of him in hopes someone will come forward with information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on the blaze is asked to call Victoria police or Crime Stoppers.