

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - Dozens of schools around British Columbia will have new government-funded playgrounds by the time students return to class in September.

Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday that his government has created a $5 million fund for ongoing support of playgrounds, lifting the burden off volunteer-run parent councils who often have to fundraise for new or upgraded equipment.

Horgan made the announcement in the playground area at Victoria's Quadra Elementary School.

Education Minister Rob Fleming says the fund provides access to communities who don't often have the ability to buy playground equipment.

He says it allows parent councils to now use money raised in bake sales, bottle drives and raffles for other school projects.

Jen Mezei, president of the B.C. Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils, says parents have advocated for a playground relief fund for more than a decade, and playgrounds should not be dependent on a school community's capacity to raise money.

Schools on Vancouver Island receiving funds for playground replacements include: