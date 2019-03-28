

Police say a person of interest has been identified after a woman reported being sexually assaulted on a BC Transit bus in downtown Victoria.

The assault took place on a #6 Royal Oak Exchange/Downtown bus that was travelling along Douglas Street at around 5:30 p.m. on March 17, according to police.

They say the young woman screamed as she was assaulted and immediately got off the bus, leaving the man behind.

She told investigators that she recognized him as the same man who stared at her on the same bus route a week before, making her feel "extremely uncomfortable" and cornered.

Victoria police released CCTV images captured on bus surveillance cameras and later identified the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.