VANCOUVER -- Passengers on a WestJet flight from Calgary to Victoria last week may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

According to the BCCDC's public exposures page, someone with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus flew to B.C.'s capital city on WestJet flight 195 on Friday, March 20.

Health officials say they are contacting all passengers who were seated near the confirmed case.

The BCCDC lists "affected seats" for some but not all of the flights on its public exposures page. For the WestJet flight, the affected seats are listed as "not applicable."

The BCCDC recommends that all passengers on flights that had a confirmed case of the virus monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after the flight, even if they are not contacted by health officials and told they are at risk.

For more information about self-isolation and self-monitoring, visit the BCCDC website. If you believe you have symptoms, health officials recommend doing their online COVID-19 self-assessment.