VICTORIA -- The Parksville Beach Festival Society has decided to cancel its annual Beachfest, which was set to take place in July, due to COVID-19.

The mid-island tradition includes outdoor music, art exhibitions and an internationally renowned sand sculpting competition that draws artists from around the world to Vancouver Island.

According to the festival society, Beachfest brings in an average of 122,000 visitors and competitors to Parksville during its multi-week run.

However, its position as an international attraction is also the reason why the society felt it was important to cancel the event this year.

“Because the rules around gatherings and social distancing have not yet changed and our event planning involves significant travel arrangements from around the globe, well in advance, it does not make sense to continue with plans for 2020,” said Cheryl Dill, board president of the Parksvillle Beach Festival Society.

The society says it is aware of the “significant social and economic impact” that the festival’s cancellation will have on the local community.

According to the 2015 Sport Tourism Economic Assessment Model, the festival brought an estimated $18-million boost to the local economy each year.

The society added that local philanthropic groups would also not be receiving their usual 25 per cent of all gate donations collected at Beachfest this year.

“Not only will many businesses, contractors, local not-for-profit groups serving as gate ambassadors and our society feel the financial impact of this cancellation, our community will feel the loss of a well-respected event that garners significant social cohesion and boosts community pride,” said Dill.

“While our heads are hanging low with this decision, we know we need to do our part for the health and safety of our community. We will continue to plan for a fantastic festival in 2021,” she said.