VICTORIA -- The Township of Esquimalt has officially cancelled the region’s annual Buccaneer Days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual festival – which usually features amusement rides, carnival games, a parade, a marketplace and more – was scheduled to begin on May 8.

However, event organizers say that the novel coronavirus has made holding Buccaneer Days 2020 impossible.

“While not being able to proceed with this event is disappointing, the safety of the community is priority,” said the township in an announcement Thursday.

Anyone who has already pre-purchased a wristband ticket for the event is asked to hold on to the ticket to use at a future West Coast Amusements event.

Meanwhile, Esquimalt says that anyone who has paid a vendor table deposit will receive a full refund. Buccaneer Days Committee staff will arrange the refunds over email.

“From the Buccaneer Days Committee, we wish you well during this challenging time,” said the organization.

“The Friends of Esquimalt Buccaneers looks forward to welcoming you with the greatest of ‘Ahoy Matey’s’ in 2021.”