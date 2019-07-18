

Fish farms were the topic of discussion when Pamela Anderson brought her star power to a BC Green Party town hall meeting in Nanaimo.

The B.C.-born Baywatch star showed up at the Wednesday night meeting with members of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, according to Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green MP Paul Manly, who also attended.

Anderson is one of Vancouver Island's most famous expats, having been born and still maintaining a home in Ladysmith, and is well-known as an animal and environmental advocate.

"She was concerned about what the BC Green and the Green Party of Canada position was on fish farms," said Manly, who was worked with Anderson on campaigns in the past.

The star, along with Sea Shepherd Society staff, was specifically asking about open-net fish farms in migratory routes like Johnstone Strait.

The Green Party and the society want such farms to be kept in closed containment or moved to on-land environments to reduce the risk of diseases like piscine orthoreovirus (PRV), which can threaten wild salmon stocks.

Anderson seemed to be in the know about the fish farm debate, Manly said.

"Pamela Anderson is a very passionate advocate for animal rights but also for the environment and climate change, so she's really been active on a lot of those issues for a long time," he said. "She's very well-informed. She studies up on the issues and knows what's going on."

Manly said some were surprised to see Anderson at a local town hall meeting, but it shows that it's important for people to speak out on environmental issues regardless of their celebrity status.

"I think that anybody who wants to add their voice into this movement is important to the movement. I think all voices count and it's important for people to speak up," he said.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada began testing for PRV at a number of B.C. fish farms in early June.