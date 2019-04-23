One man was arrested and another is sought by police following a shooting that took place outside of a Langford convenience store, leading to a crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

A call reporting shots fired outside Happy Valley Market came in at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, West Shore RCMP said.

Two people believed to be involved in the incident fled in separate vehicles southbound on Happy Valley Road.

A staff member at the market told CTV News that one person shot at the other.

A neighbour said he was in his home half a block away when he heard loud pops that sounded like gunfire.

"I was sitting on my computer writing and I heard some loud bangs...It's a little bit concerning," said Steven Doucette, who has a 10-year-old son. "He's 10, he's a safe kid and he's a smart kid but it's so close to home, it kind of makes you rethink about sending him to the store by himself."

Justin Hiscox, who lives three doors down from the store, said it was a frightening incident in a family-oriented neighbourhood.

"This is a really great community, there's lots of families around here, and to have something like this happen here, it's kind of scary," he said.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

Minutes later, police say a crash occurred on Veterans Memorial Parkway involving one of the suspect vehicles that fled the shooting.

Officers were already present in the area due to an unrelated collision at Kelly Road when the vehicle, a white Kia SUV, crashed into the existing collision.

Colleen Leppky-Robertson said she had left her home and was driving down Veterans Memorial Parkway around 11 a.m. when she saw two cars driving dangerously behind her.

"Two cars just coming insanely fast and weaving in and out of traffic and the shoulder of the road," she said, adding the cars were a white two-door vehicle and a brown car with a front bumper that was coming off.

She said the cars passed her, then seconds later the white car turned right into the path of an 18-wheeler truck, crashing into it head-on.

"The truck driver got out, he was really shaken," said Leppky-Robertson. She said police were on scene immediately and an officer had to use an extinguisher after smoke started emerging from the white car.

"Then he opened up the driver's side of the white car, which was facing me, and pulled out quite a large gun," she said. Police then pulled the driver, who appeared to be bleeding from his head, from the vehicle.

The second vehicle, a brown Cadillac sedan, was later recovered on Leila Road in Colwood with what appeared to be a bullet hole in its rear driver's-side window.

"Police are still trying to determine what is the involvement of the second vehicle and its occupant(s)," West Shore RCMP said in a statement.

They're trying to track down the occupant of the Caddilac to ensure their well-being. He's described as being a white man in his 30s who was last seen on foot in the area of Royal Colwood Golf Club.

So far, investigators say the shooting and subsequent crash appear to be targeted and isolated, and they don't believe it's connected to another shooting that took place in Langford two weeks ago.

David Cameron Elementary, near the Royal Colwood Golf Course, and Savory Elementary were briefly placed into a hold and secure apparently in connection with the police incident. The hold and secure was lifted by 12:45 p.m.