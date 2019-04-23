

CTV Vancouver Island





Three people including an infant were involved in a two-vehicle crash in a Langford Intersection, according to fire officials.

The crash occurred in the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kelly Road at around 10:30 a.m., Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said.

A pickup truck with one driver collided with a smaller SUV-type vehicle carrying a driver and infant passenger.

All three were checked out by BC Ambulance Service at the scene and "all seem to be OK," Aubrey said.

Passersby in the area remained on scene to help clean up the incident.

The cause of the crash is unclear.