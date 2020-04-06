VICTORIA -- British Columbia conservation officers are investigating after two rare elk were illegally shot and killed on Vancouver Island.

The pair of Roosevelt elk were reportedly killed near Woss, a small village approximately 67 kilometres southeast of Port McNeill.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said on Twitter Monday the elk were unlawfully killed and the hunter or hunters did not remove all of the edible portions of meat from the carcasses.

Two Roosevelt Elk were unlawfully shot in #Woss on #VancouverIsland. The elk also did not have all of the edible portions of meat removed. Conservation Officers are investigating - if you have any info, please call the #RAPP line #BCCOS pic.twitter.com/21uZp0q7td — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) April 6, 2020

Roosevelt elk are listed as a species of special concern with high cultural and social value in B.C. The majority of Canada's Roosevelt elk population is on Vancouver Island.

Conservation officers are asking the public to report instances of poaching to the province's Report All Poachers and Polluters tip line at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).