Officers capture 'frightened' cougar in Gorge area of Victoria
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 3:33PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, April 26, 2019 7:23PM PDT
Police and conservation officers have captured a young female cougar that somehow found itself in a dense Victoria neighbourhood Friday afternoon.
The cougar was spotted in the Gorge neighbourhood in the 100-block of Gorge Road East.
Firefighters, police and conservation officers responded at approximately 4:30 p.m. and used dogs to track the big cat.
It was located up in a tree where it was safely tranquilized and captured at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Two officers on the scene described the cougar as a "young and frightened" cat that was well-nourished.