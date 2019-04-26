

CTV Vancouver Island





Police and conservation officers have captured a young female cougar that somehow found itself in a dense Victoria neighbourhood Friday afternoon.

The cougar was spotted in the Gorge neighbourhood in the 100-block of Gorge Road East.

Firefighters, police and conservation officers responded at approximately 4:30 p.m. and used dogs to track the big cat.

It was located up in a tree where it was safely tranquilized and captured at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Two officers on the scene described the cougar as a "young and frightened" cat that was well-nourished.