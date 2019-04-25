

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties are warning West Shore residents following five reported cougar sightings in a little more than a day.

Four complaints came in Wednesday about a cougar spotted in Colwood, in the area of Esquimalt Lagoon and the forest at Royal Roads University, according to RCMP.

Another reported sighting in the same area came in Thursday morning.

"We have advised our friends over at Conservation about this as well as the School District and Royal Roads University," West Shore RCMP spokeswoman Const. Nancy Saggar said in a statement. "We would like everyone to be aware of the sightings and keep your eyes open when out and about."

There were no reports of the cougar stalking or attacking people or pets, RCMP said.

A video posted to YouTube appears to show the cougar running through a yard near the lagoon.

Another sighting of a large cougar took place in a Metchosin backyard Tuesday.

Kim Black Hawley recorded the animal near a fence on her Graceland neighbourhood property, posting the video to Facebook. She said she reported the sighting to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Mounties are asking anyone who sees a cougar to report it to the province's RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.