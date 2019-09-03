Notes written by an Oak Bay father on trial for the murder of his two young daughters were released to media Tuesday.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe, whose bodies were found in their beds in Berry's Beach Drive apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

The jury has heard the notes were written between Berry and his sister, a police officer who cannot be named under a court-imposed publication ban. The handwritten messages between the two were made while Berry was in hospital two days after the girls were found dead and Berry was found severely injured in his bathtub.

Berry has testified that he was unable to speak at that time because of a knife injury to his throat, so writing was his only means of communication.

The notes begin with Berry's sister writing: "This will probably be the last time you see me. Tell me what you need me [to] know."

Berry responds, saying: "I love you. I'm sorry. I have no idea what to say. I think I understand not wanting to see me ever."

He continues, "I don’t remember what I did but I tried suicide. I left note on table"

Berry goes on to say that he doesn't know why he has a black eye, before discussing his relationship with his mother and the mother of his daughters, Sarah Cotton.

"Sarah treated me so like I didn’t matter," he writes. "Mom was joining in. The lies the[y] created to get their way was absurd + I couldn't stand up to them."

Berry concluded his own testimony on the witness stand last week, telling the court that he and his children were attacked in his apartment by an unknown assailant on Christmas Day.

Berry's defence is expected to continue presenting evidence Wednesday.