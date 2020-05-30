VANCOUVER -- For the second consecutive 24-hour period, British Columbia has recorded no additional deaths from COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Saturday.

Henry also announced 11 new cases of the coronavirus in the province, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 2,573.

Of those, there are 228 active cases, including 35 people who are in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care.

B.C.'s death toll from the virus remains at 164, and Henry announced Saturday that an outbreak that led to 11 of those deaths has now been declared over.

It's been four weeks - two incubation periods for the coronavirus - since Haro Park long-term care home in Vancouver's West End recorded a new case of the virus, meaning the outbreak there is over, Henry said Saturday.

She described Haro Park as one of the province's "first and most difficult" outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

"I know this has been a challenging time," Henry said, addressing residents and staff at the facility, as well as their families. "I just am extremely pleased that this outbreak is now over."

Outbreaks in long-term care and assisted-living homes have been one of the biggest challenges in B.C. during the pandemic. There are currently 13 ongoing outbreaks at such facilities, Henry said Saturday, adding that another outbreak - at Evergreen House in North Vancouver - has now concluded.

There is also one ongoing outbreak in a hospital acute-care unit in the province, the provincial health officer said.

