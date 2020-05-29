VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, and just four more cases of the virus.

The province’s death toll from the virus stands at 164, while the total number of cases has reached 2,562 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, health officials say that 2,170 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered, leaving 228 active cases in B.C.

Of those cases, 34 people are in hospital for treatment, including six people in intensive care.

Health officials reported no new COVID-19 outbreaks, though 15 outbreaks continue at long-term care and assisted living facilities, as well as at one acute-care unit.

“Public health teams continue to provide support for community outbreaks at federal corrections facilities, the processing facilities in the poultry sector and for individuals connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement Friday.

As B.C. continues the second phase of its restart plan, health officials say that WorkSafeBC is working with industries to develop comprehensive guidelines for reopening on an ongoing basis.

Businesses are encouraged to visit WorkSafeBC’s website for the latest information on reopening advice. Alternatively, questions can be directed to the WorkSafeBC Prevention Information Line at 1 888 621-SAFE.

“Easing restrictions can be done only after thoughtful consideration,” said Henry and Dix. “Our focus and priority are the health and safety of all British Columbians.”

Health officials also applauded the federal government’s decision to restrict cruise ships from visiting the country until the end of October.

“This is the right thing to do for our country and our province right now to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into our coastal communities,” said Dix and Henry.

Most COVID-19 cases in B.C. have been located in the Lower Mainland. To date, the Vancouver Coastal Health region has reported 900 cases while the Fraser Health region has confirmed 1,277.

Meanwhile, the Island Health region has reported 127 cases, the Interior Health region has confirmed 195 cases and the Northern Health region has seen 63.