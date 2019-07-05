

CTV Vancouver Island





Esquimalt firefighters and neighbouring departments made quick work of a house fire on Craigflower Road Friday.

Crews rushed to the fire in the 1100-block of Craigflower Road after 4 p.m.

Crews from Victoria, CFB Esquimalt and View Royal also responded and the blaze was promptly knocked down, said Esquimalt Fire Chief Chris Jancowski.

"Upon arrival we saw heavy fire and smoke from a distance, so we upgraded to a second-alarm fire," said Jancowski.

No one was injured and a pet was unaccounted for.

The blaze appeared to start from the outside on a back deck and moved into an attic area, Jancowski said.

The cause is not yet known. Victoria police said traffic in the area would likely be affected.