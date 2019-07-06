

CTV Vancouver Island





Firefighters in Esquimalt say the fire that erupted on the back porch of a house on Craigflower Road Friday afternoon was electrical in nature.

While he's not sure exactly what the cause of the blaze was, Esquimalt Fire Department Capt. Troy Saladana told CTV News Vancouver Island the cause was "definitely electrical."

"A lot of electrical wires don't resemble what they did look prior to the fire, so we're still trying to decipher through all that," Saladana said.

The fire broke out after 4 p.m. Friday on the home's back deck. Multiple fire departments responded to the call and were able to knock the fire down fairly quickly, but not before flames moved inside the home, blowing out the back windows and leaving it uninhabitable, Saladana said.

He said the deck was a fairly recent addition, and that the homeowner had kept meticulous records of its construction.

"We're lucky in this case," Saladana said. "The homeowner actually was quite proud of the job he did and has piles of photos of the before, so the after is going to be a little bit easier to put all together."

The fire department's investigation of the scene is now concluded, he said, and the home has been turned over to the owner and his insurance company.