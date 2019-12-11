COBBLE HILL -- People with developmental disabilities in Cobble Hill will be getting a new program space come the fall of 2020.

On Wednesday, representatives from the provincial government were on hand to announce a $250,000 grant for the Clements Centre Society through the provincial Community Gaming Grants program. That gets the society close to their goal of $1 million for a new building.

“The new building will be able to meet the needs of all the folks that access our programs,” said Leslie Welin, board chair for The Clements Centre for Families. “It will be bright, wheelchair accessible and will be right in the heart of the community.”

The organization is the largest not-for-profit society in the Cowichan Valley, delivering community-based programs to nearly 200 adults every year. Currently, the society is working out of an old church that it says no longer meets the needs of its clients.

The society operates in nine locations throughout the Cowichan Valley, and the new facility will allow it to expand its programs in the region.

Sheila Simpson's daughter Stephanie has been accessing programs at the Clements Centre for more than 13 years. Over that time, the mother said, she has seen many positive changes in Stephanie’s life.

“It’s amazing, just absolutely wonderful to see my daughter blossom the way that she has since she started coming here,” said Simpson. “They have expanded her community and it’s a safe place for her to be.”

She went on to say that when Stephanie first came to the centre she was extremely antisocial and had no friends. Now she refers to her daughter as a social butterfly and calls it an amazing transformation.

The society hopes to break ground on its new facility early next year, once all the proper permits are in place.