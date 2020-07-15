VICTORIA -- All sailings aboard a new hybrid-electric ferry that recently entered service have been cancelled due to mechanical issues Wednesday.

The MV Island Discovery, which travels between Powell River and Texada Island, has been pulled from service as BC Ferries makes repairs.

BC Ferries says the hybrid-electric vessel, which had its maiden voyage in June, is facing problems with the cooling system of its main switchboard.

The ferry operator says that all sailings aboard the MV Island Discovery are cancelled for the remainder of Wednesday.

Alternate sailings are being provided on the Salish Eagle vessel as it continues to run its regular route. A 3:25 p.m. sailing departing from Little River in Comox will stop at Blubber Bay on Texada Island while it makes its way to the Westview Terminal in Powell River.

A 5:15 p.m. sailing departing from Westview Terminal will then stop in Blubber Bay this evening while en route to Little River.

A water taxi service is also available for foot passengers from the public dock near the Westview Terminal and Van Anda, says BC Ferries.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” said BC Ferries in an update Wednesday morning.

“We are working to resolve the issue and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available.”

The MV Island Discovery is one of two hybrid-electric ferries that are currently in service for BC Ferries.

The second hybrid-electric vessel, the Island Aurora, entered service on June 18 along the Port McNeill-Alert Bay-Sointula route.

Two more hybrid ferries are slated to enter service by 2022.