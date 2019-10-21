NDP candidate Laurel Collins projected winner in Victoria
Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 8:16PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 10:51PM PDT
VICTORIA -- New Democratic candidate Laurel Collins is the projected winner of the Vancouver Island riding of Victoria.
Collins defeated a second-place Racelle Kooy of the Green Party.
Collins is a newcomer to federal politics, having been elected to Victoria city council in the fall of 2018.
In April, Collins secured the NDP nomination for the federal Victoria riding.
Her campaign focused on issues such as climate change and affordable housing.
NDP MP Murray Rankin held the Victoria riding from 2012 to 2019. He annnounced he would step aside this past summer.