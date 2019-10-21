

Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- New Democratic candidate Laurel Collins is the projected winner of the Vancouver Island riding of Victoria.

Collins defeated a second-place Racelle Kooy of the Green Party.

Collins is a newcomer to federal politics, having been elected to Victoria city council in the fall of 2018.

In April, Collins secured the NDP nomination for the federal Victoria riding.

Her campaign focused on issues such as climate change and affordable housing.

NDP MP Murray Rankin held the Victoria riding from 2012 to 2019. He annnounced he would step aside this past summer.