VICTORIA -- BC NDP Leader John Horgan was in Squamish Friday promoting his party's environmental record and announcing its pledge – if elected – to reduce carbon emissions to net-zero by the year 2050.

"Which means not only will we meet our reduction targets, but we will also aggressively go to make sure that any new emissions are met with either sequestration or some other new technologies," he said.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau held a press conference atop the Malahat Friday. There, she blasted the NDP's emissions promise, characterizing it as hypocritical and not possible – given the LNG project approved by the NDP government.

"The emissions from that single source site, LNG Canada, will account for more than our targeted emissions for 2050," said Furstenau.

At the same time, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson started his day in Merritt where he promised better support for the forestry industry and the resource sector generally.

Wilkinson pledged to fix what he called the broken stumpage system, and to prevent protestors from interfering with approved pipeline projects.

"We'll end the NDP's obstruction program for the Trans-Mountain pipeline, and we'll take the position that permitted projects should not be blocked by protestors," he said Friday.

Voters will have a chance to assess all three leaders in a live television debate on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

By 1 p.m. Friday, the party's candidate nominations were finalized.

Both the Liberal Party and NDP have full slates of 87 candidates while the Green Party has 74 candidates running in the Oct. 24 election.