VICTORIA -- Voters in British Columbia will have a chance to watch the leaders of the province's three main political parties debate before the Oct. 24 election.

A consortium of B.C. broadcasters, including CTV News, will hold a live televised leaders debate on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

NDP Leader John Horgan, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and Green Leader Sonia Furstenau will square off in the 90-minute debate, which will also air live on radio and online at CTVNewsVancouverIsland.ca and CTVNewsVancouver.ca.

The debate will be moderated by Angus Reid Institute president Shachi Kurl.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no live audience present during the debate.

The 2020 BC Leaders Debate is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.