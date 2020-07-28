VICTORIA -- The City of Nanaimo has announced its plans to reopen its three recreation centres, as well as its aquatic centre and pool, later this summer.

The city says it is taking a phased reopening approach, with the public facilities opening gradually beginning next month.

On Aug. 4, the Beban Social Centre will reopen for facility rentals. It will then begin hosting fall recreation programs beginning on Sept. 9.

The Oliver Woods Community Centre and Bowen Complex recreation centre will open on Sept. 9, with a range of rental and recreation programs available upon reopening.

The Nanaimo Aquatic Centre will then reopen both its pool and fitness gym on Sept. 10

"After being closed for over six months, we are happy to be opening up our community centres and Nanaimo Aquatic Centre," said Lynn Wark, director of Recreation and Culture Services for the City of Nanaimo.

"Even though the doors are opening, the way these facilities and programs are operating will be very different than what we're used to in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy. We know having these facilities open is key to helping our community get back to activities that support a healthy and active lifestyle," she said.

The recreation centres will reopen with modified operating hours, and anyone looking to participate in a program must first register and pre-pay for their course.

Further information on course registration can be found here.

No reopening plans for the Beban Pool have been announced yet.

All city-owned recreation centres were closed on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.