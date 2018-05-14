

Nanaimo city officials confirm chief financial officer Victor Mema has been let go from his role, but the details surrounding his exit remain unclear.

The city confirmed in a news release that Mema was out at city hall as of Monday, but provided no further information.

"The City of Nanaimo Mayor & Council wish to inform members of staff and the public that Mr. Mema is no longer employed as the Chief Financial Officer for the City of Nanaimo. We wish him well in future endeavours," the statement said.

The city said it would not make any further statements on the matter.

Mema was previously placed on leave from his duties in March for unspecified reasons.

His departure is the latest development in what has been a turbulent few months at city hall.

In addition to being the city's CFO, Mema was backfilling for previously arrested Chief Administrative Officer Tracy Samra.

Samra was arrested in February for allegedly threatening Mayor Bill McKay and a council member. B.C.'s prosecution service has since applied to have Samra bound by the terms of a peace bond. The case is ongoing in B.C. provincial court.