VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing pregnant woman who may be in the Vancouver area.

Ashley Virtue, 25, was first reported missing to police on Wednesday, April 24.

Police say they were told that Virtue was planning to travel to Vancouver for a medical appointment. However, she has not been seen since.

Mounties say that her cell phone has been traced to Vancouver, however, police have been unable to contact her.

Family members say she requires daily medication. They say they’re very concerned about her well-being.

Virtue is described as a white woman who stands 5’ 5” and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Police say the photo provided is recent.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.