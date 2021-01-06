VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on 10 outstanding warrants.

Mounties are searching for Shai Ilan, 26, who failed to appear in Nanaimo Provincial court on Oct. 2, 2020.

“Investigators believe Ilan is actively evading police and his current whereabouts are unknown,” said Nanaimo RCMP in a release on Jan. 5, 2021.

Ilan’s warrants are largely related to drug trafficking charges. Two of the charges are for trafficking substances – including fentanyl and heroin – four of the charges are for possession of substances including fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and four of the charges are related to breaching the terms of his release conditions.

“The drug charges and subsequent breaches stem from numerous interactions and investigations with Ilan, which took place during 2019 and 2020,” said RCMP.

He is described as a white man who stands 5’10” and weighs approximately 180 pounds. The photo of Ilan was taken within the past year, say police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.