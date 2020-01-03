VICTORIA -- Update:

The Nanaimo RCMP say they have located a missing man, Gerald McCauley, 57, who was last seen on New Year's Eve.

Earlier:

The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man who suffers from "significant medical issues".

Gerald McCauley, 57, was last seen in Nanaimo on the afternoon of Dec. 31.

Police say that McCauley has been living in a van parked in a driveway of a downtown Nanaimo home for the past two months, and that on New Year's Eve he had told a friend that he was going to search for a generator that had been stolen from him.

Since then, McCauley has not been seen or heard from. Friends of his say that they are extremely worried for his safety and well-being, especially since his medical conditions require daily medication.

Police add that McCauley may also be in the company of a small Yorkshire Terrier named Tiko.

Since McCauley's disappearance, Mounties say that they have contacted all emergency shelters in Nanaimo and searched other areas of the city. However, investigators have been unable to locate him.

McCauley is described as a white man who stands approximately 5' 8" and weighs 150 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair and wears eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black hoody, blue jeans and black runners. Police say the picture provided of him is recent.

Anyone with information on McCauley's whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.