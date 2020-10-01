VICTORIA -- Police and fire investigators in Nanaimo say someone used an accelerant to intentionally set fire to a car over the weekend.

Firefighters and Nanaimo RCMP officers were called to a vehicle fire in the 100-block of Thunderbird Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Mounties say the fire caused extensive damage to the rear of the 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer.

Fire investigators believe the fire was intentionally set using unknown accelerant, according to police.

Investigators canvassed the neighbourhood and learned that a vehicle was heard racing up and down the street squealing its tires earlier that night.

Police do not know if the incident is related to the car fire.

Anyone with information about the fire or the street-racing is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.