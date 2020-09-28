VICTORIA -- A 37-year-old Nanaimo woman is dead after she was struck by a car while walking her dog near the Nanaimo airport Monday.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway between Cedar Road and Aqua Terra Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a small, blue Nissan sedan was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours as first responders from the Ladysmith RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the collision.

Police used an aerial drone to scan the area and several evidence markers dotted the southbound lane of the highway Monday morning.

The Nissan sedan, which came to a stop on the shoulder of the highway, sustained heavy damage to its frontend and windshield.

Police have not confirmed the dog was also killed in the crash, however an animal could be seen lying on the ground several metres behind the car.

Approximately 1.8 kilometres of the highway between Cedar Road and Aqua Terra Road were closed for much of the morning. The transportation ministry said the road was cleared just before 11 a.m., though traffic remained slow through the area.

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the woman and dog walking along the highway to contact the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.