VICTORIA -- Victoria police arrested a woman who was in the midst of a mental health crisis after she allegedly assaulted someone while wielding a knife on Wednesday.

Police say the incident occurred at a multi-unit residential building in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue around 9 a.m. Officers were called to the building for reports of a woman threatening residents with a knife who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman in a hallway of the building. The officers spoke with the woman and convinced her to drop the knife and surrender to police using "crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques."

Once she was in custody, police say they learned the woman had assaulted a man that morning. However, the man as not physically injured in the incident, say police.

The woman was arrested for assault with a weapon and was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.

She has since been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.