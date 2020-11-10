VICTORIA -- Police in Nanaimo seized large quantities of drugs, including fentanyl, during a late-night traffic stop Sunday.

The Nanaimo RCMP say an officer stopped a vehicle near East Wellington Road and Bowen Road because the vehicle’s insurance was expired. However, police say the vehicle stopped in an unsafe location and had to be towed.

The Mountie took an inventory of the vehicle’s contents and found a shoulder bag containing 91 grams of methamphetamine, 74 grams of fentanyl, 76 grams of GHB, 14 grams of morphine and approximately 2 grams of heroin, according to police.

The bag also contained nearly $5,000 in cash, police said.

The 35-year-old driver was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and was released on a promise to appear.

His first court date is set for Feb. 9 in Nanaimo provincial court.