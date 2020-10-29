VICTORIA -- Victoria police say two men have been arrested in an investigation that led to the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs.

Police say they also found a loaded firearm.

The bust followed an investigation into a “dial-a-dope” drug trafficking operation in the city in which suspected traffickers took orders for drugs by phone or text messages.

The names of the accused and what they have been charged with have not been released