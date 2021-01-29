VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are crediting one of their police dogs with nabbing a wanted man who attempted to flee from officers on Wednesday.

Mounties say the incident occurred near the intersection of Seventh Street and Victoria Road around 11 a.m. At the time, two Nanaimo RCMP officers were in the middle of a training session with a police dog named Luca.

One of the two officers spotted a man who was wanted on 10 outstanding warrants walking on the road beside them.

RCMP say the officer recognized the man from his warrants and knew that he would try to run from police, based on previous interactions with him.

The officers then climbed into an unmarked vehicle and drove up to the man to arrest him, at which point the man immediately fled the area.

Luca’s handler, Cpl. Dean Muir, opened a rear door of the vehicle to let the police dog pursue the man.

Soon after, Luca had subdued the man. Police say he received minor dog bite injuries but did not require further medical attention.

He is currently being held in police custody until Feb. 2, and already appeared in provincial court on Jan. 28, say police.

The 35-year-old man was wanted on various warrants, including robbery, theft, obstruction of justice and six counts of breaching an undertaking.