VICTORIA -- One of the Nanaimo twin brothers now facing multiple charges of trafficking underage girls for sex was arrested last year in Nanaimo for similar crimes.

Seyed Kourosh Miralinaghi, 19, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2019, and charged with procuring a minor, advertising sexual services and benefiting from the sexual services of someone under the age of 18. He's due to answer those charges in a Nanaimo court on Feb. 11.

On Tuesday, Miraligaghi and his brother Seyed Kamran Miralinaghi, 19, were arrested in a convoy of three vehicles speeding across southern Saskatchewan towards Swift Current.

Mounties on scene say they were suspicious of the vehicles' tinted windows and noticed two underage girls in the backseats of separate vehicles.

Both girls are believed to be B.C. residents and did not have any identification with them, according to police.

Along with the twin brothers from Nanaimo, Victoria residents Shawn Alexander Kelly, 23, and Shermineh Sheri Zaiee, 36, who is believed to be the Miralinaghis' mother, were also arrested.

The three men and one woman are all facing multiple charges, including transporting a person under 18 for the purpose of exploitation; procuring a person to offer or provide sexual services; and knowingly advertising to provide sexual services.

All four were scheduled to appear in a Swift Current court on Friday morning.

The RCMP says the two young girls are not related to the accused.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.