VICTORIA -- As the holidays come to a close, travellers hoping to come to or from the island aboard a BC Ferries vessel on Friday should expect some delays.

As of 3:15 p.m., sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen are 100 per cent full for vehicles up to 5 p.m., with the 6 p.m. at roughly 95 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, in Nanaimo, the Duke Point to Tsawwassen route is full for the next two sailings, with the next available sailing at 8:15 p.m. at 71 per cent capacity.

#CurrentConditions as of 2:13pm #DukePoint - #Tsawwassen next scheduled sailings at 3:15pm & 5:45pm - 100% full. Reserved traffic flowing normally & now ticketing standby traffic for the 8:15pm sailing - 75% full. Stay updated here: https://t.co/miAclIRwnl. ^rj — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) December 27, 2019

In Nanaimo's Departure Bay, the next two sailings to the mainland's Horseshoe Bay are also full, with the next available sailing at 7:15 p.m. listed as 13 per cent booked.

Coming from Vancouver, the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route is completely booked for the 4 p.m. sailing, with the 5 p.m. reaching 94 per cent capacity and the 6 p.m. nearing 80 per cent capacity.

BC Ferries notes that while the sailing information is only reflective of vehicle traffic, the data also serves as a general indication of overall foot passenger levels.

The latest information on BC Ferries sailings can be found on the organizations website online here.