VICTORIA -- Several people are dead after a small plane crash on the north end of Gabriola Island.

British Columbia Emergency Health Services says the emergency call came in around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple BC Ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene; two from the island and approximately five others that arrived on Gabriola via ferry from Nanaimo.

"The BC Coroners Service has also been notified of multiple fatalities and is in the preliminary stages of its fact-finding investigation to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means the deceased came to their sudden, unexpected deaths," said BC Coroners Service spokesperson Andy Watson.

The scene is near Decourcy Drive, on the northernmost tip of the island.

The Nanaimo RCMP have also confirmed their officers were dispatched to the scene, as were crews from BC Hydro.

The Transportation Safety Board told CTV News Vancouver Island it was notified of the crash shortly after 7 p.m.

"We are now assessing the occurrence and gathering information in order to decide on the next steps," said TSB spokesperson Sophie Wistaff.

A caller to the CTV News Vancouver Island newsroom said the plane went into a wooded area, coming to rest upside down and in several pieces. Those details have not been confirmed.

CTV News has learned the plane does not belong to Harbour Air, the largest float plane carrier in the area.

Gabriola Island is a small island with approximately 4,000 residents just east of Nanaimo.

This is a developing story. More to come...