VICTORIA -- Mounties on Vancouver Island have seized several guns, vehicles and three ounces of cocaine following an investigation of two properties in Saanich and Sooke.

The searches of homes on Barrington Road in Saanich and Steeple Chase Road in Sooke were executed simultaneously on April 23 and included emergency response team members.

Police say $42,000 in cash was also seized, as well as hats and shirts with logos supporting the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.

The vehicles seized include two pickup trucks, one car and one Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Investigators say eight long guns were taken from the properties, where they were unsafely stored.

No criminal charges have been laid and the police investigation into suspected drug trafficking is ongoing.