VICTORIA -- Victoria police are investigating a bank robbery in the city’s downtown core.

Investigators say the robbery happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when a man entered a bank in the 1000-block of Douglas Street and used a note to commit the crime.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

Investigators are asking the public to identify the man who was captured on surveillance video.

The perpetrator is described as a white man, standing five feet, six inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, brown pants, red shoes, black-rimmed sunglasses and a blue medical mask.

The man was also carrying a black backpack with a white patterned print on it.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.