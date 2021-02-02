VICTORIA -- The City of Victoria is looking for feedback on how to improve its Build Back Victoria program, which seeks to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last spring, the city introduced several temporary measures as part of the program. The steps included shutting down a section of Government Street to vehicles, converting some parking spots to be used as patio space, and allowing food trucks to park in more locations.

The changes were intended to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, when weather was more suited to outdoor activities.

“The initiatives allowed for businesses and the city to reimagine public space and enabled residents and visitors to experience the city in a new way, whether by visiting a food truck, strolling down the middle of Government Street or attending a yoga class in a park,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a release Tuesday.

“As we extend our commitment to these initiatives, we are asking for the public’s feedback to help inform how we can continue to support businesses in the months to come,” she said.

The city has launched a survey to collect feedback on how to improve the program for this upcoming spring and summer.

The survey can be completed online here and takes about 10 minutes to complete. The online survey closes on Feb. 22.

Further information on the city’s Build Back Victoria program can be found here.