VICTORIA -- Two more ride-hailing companies were denied access to the Vancouver Island market Thursday.

British Columbia's Passenger Transportation Board declined the applications of both ReRyde Technologies and Kater Technologies to operate in the Capital Regional District and Vancouver Island as a whole.

The board says the decisions were made after careful review of the companies' submisisions.

Menawhile, Uber and Lyft are finally on their way to Metro Vancouver. The transportation board announced Thursday that it has approved companies' applications to operate in B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Whistler.

B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena issued a statement about the decisions Thursday, saying the government has been working hard to deliver ride-hailing to British Columbians.

"Since September 2019, the Passenger Transportation Board has been reviewing applications from 29 ride-hail companies and submissions from stakeholders," Trevena said.

"Our government is committed to work with both the ride-hail and taxi industries to address outstanding areas in the coming months and futures issues as they arise."

At a press conference in Victoria, Trevena said about a dozen companies have applied to operate on Vancouver island. So far, only one has been approved.

Whistle Ride, which will operate in Tofino and Whistler, was given the green light by the province at the end of 2019.