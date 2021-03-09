VICTORIA -- Oceanside RCMP are investigating a stabbing in Parksville that left one man in hospital Sunday.

Police say they were called to the 900-block of Fairdowne Road by the BC Ambulance Service around 1:30 a.m. after paramedics told police that they were treating a 39-year-old stabbing victim.

Paramedics were first called to the scene by a 38-year-old woman who is reportedly a friend of the stabbing victim.

When officers arrived, they learned the original caller had left the scene before paramedics or RCMP appeared because she is allegedly wanted on outstanding warrants.

Meanwhile, the stabbing victim was not forthcoming with police, Mounties say.

Investigators say the victim reportedly got into a physical altercation with two unknown men, who then stabbed him in the lower back multiple times.

The incident and conversations with the victim led to "more questions than answers," according to the Oceanside RCMP detachment.

The victim was later transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries. When officers went to speak with the victim in hospital, he continued to be uncooperative, police say.

"[Sic] The exact location (crime scene) was not established due to the lack of detail from the victim and the original caller," Oceanside RCMP said in a release Monday.

Police say they do not believe the incident was random. RCMP are now hoping to speak with the original caller or anyone who has information on the stabbing at 250-248-6111.