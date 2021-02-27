VANCOUVER -- Police in Powell River say a woman last seen on Feb. 21 and reported as missing on Saturday has been found.

Powell River RCMP issued a news release Saturday asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who was last heard from nearly a week ago, when she sent a Facebook message to a family member before getting on a ferry at the Saltery Bay terminal.

On Sunday, police issued an updated release confirming that the woman was located "safe and sound" on Saturday night.

CTV News Vancouver Island has removed the woman's name and image from this story out of respect for her privacy.