A person found dead at Glen Lake in Langford Sunday is missing man Joshua Bennett, RCMP confirm.

Police were called to Glen Lake Park just before 5 p.m. Sunday after reports emerged that a body had been found in the lake by a member of the public.

View Royal Fire Department assisted with recovering the body from the water, which police have since identified as Bennett.

The 31 year old went missing during a night out with coworkers at Langford Lanes bowling alley on March 9.

That sparked a frantic search and many questions after Bennett was seen buying beer, then walking through an industrial area on surveillance footage.

Glen Lake is about 450 metres away from the bowling alley where Bennett was last seen.

Family believed there may have been something suspicious about his disappearance, but RCMP said they did not believe foul play was involved.

"Investigators continue to work alongside the BC Coroners Service to determine what caused Joshua Bennett's death," said Const. Nancy Saggar in a news release.

Family members also told CTV News the body found was that of Bennett.