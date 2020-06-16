VICTORIA -- The Canadian military will reveal plans Tuesday to get its fleet of Cyclone helicopters back in the air after a crash off the coast of Greece killed six service members in April.

A preliminary report into the crash released last week said only that the helicopter known as Stalker 22 "did not respond as the crew would have anticipated" while trying to land aboard frigate HMCS Fredericton in the Ionian Sea.

The entire Cyclone fleet was put on an "operational pause" immediately after the crash as a precaution.

The investigation is now focusing on what the military described as "aircraft systems and human factors" that led to the crash.

The remains of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough and partial remains of Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald were recovered shortly after the helicopter went down during a NATO training mission on April 29.

The remains of the four other Canadian Armed Forces members on board – Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins – have not been identified.

The Cyclones came into service in late 2018 and are based in Patricia Bay, B.C. and Shearwater, N.S.

Military officials are scheduled to announce their plan to get the Cyclones airborne again at a press briefing in Ottawa Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.