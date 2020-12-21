Advertisement
Men arrested after BB guns fired into Victoria harbour
Published Monday, December 21, 2020 2:15PM PST
Police seized two BB pistols, along with bear spray and carbon-fibre knuckles. (Victoria police)
VICTORIA -- Two men were arrested by Victoria police on Friday after they were reportedly firing BB guns into the Inner Harbour.
Patrol officers were called to the 1100-block of Wharf Street before 11 a.m.
The two men were arrested near Fort and Langley streets as they were leaving the area.
A search turned up two BB pistols, along with bear spray and carbon-fibre knuckles, according to police.
One of the men was the subject of a warrant related to a break-and-enter investigation, police said Monday.
Both men were taken to Victoria police cells to await a court date.