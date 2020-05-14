VICTORIA -- Most provincial parks across British Columbia reopened to the public Thursday after more than a month of closures due to COVID-19. But dozens of popular destinations on and around Vancouver Island, as well as Haida Gwaii, remain closed to visitors.

Among those not reopening Thursday is Juan de Fuca Provincial Park, the popular hiking and coastal recreation area on southern Vancouver Island's west coast.

"Parks that attract large crowds will remain closed until it is safe to reopen at a later date," says the BC Parks website. "Backcountry campgrounds in some parks with high day use will also remain closed."

All provincial parks in B.C. closed on April 8 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Some facilities inside parks will still not be available when the parks reopen, according to the province. For example, some playgrounds, hot springs, halls and picnic shelters will remain closed.

BC Parks plans to reopen most provincial campgrounds and backcountry camping areas on June 1.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that some national parks will also reopen at the beginning of June, but said returning to nature will look different than it once did due to COVID-19.

Anyone considering going to a provincial park is reminded to follow the province's overarching COVID-19 guidelines, including staying close to home, avoiding travel to small or remote communities, washing hands frequently and staying home when feeling unwell.

Provincial parks on Vancouver Island, the B.C. Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii that still don't have a date to reopen Thursday are:

Beaver Point Provincial Park

Clayoquot Arm Provincial Park

Clayoquot Plateau Provincial Park

Dawley Passage Provincial Park

Drizzle Lake Ecological Reserve Epper Passage Provincial Park

Eves Provincial Park

Flores Island Provincial Park

Gibson Marine Provincial Park

Gordon Bay Provincial Park

Hesquiat Lake Provincial Park

Hesquiat Peninsula Provincial Park

Horne Lake Caves Provincial Park

Juan de Fuca Provincial Park

Kennedy River Bog Provincial Park

Kin Beach Provincial Park

Kitty Coleman Provincial Park

Loveland Bay Provincial Park

MacMillan Provincial Park

Maquinna Marine Provincial Park and Protected Area

Megin River Ecological Reserve

Mitlenatch Island Nature Provincial Park

Naikoon Provincial Park

Pure Lake Provincial Park

Rose Spit Ecological Reserve

Schoen Lake Provincial Park

Sulphur Passage Provincial Park

Sutton Pass Ecological Reserve

Sydney Inlet Provincial Park

Taylor Arm Provincial Park

Tlall Heritage Site/Conservancy

Tow Hill Ecological Reserve

Tranquil Creek Provincial Park

Vargas Island Provincial Park

Vladimir J. Krajina Ecological Reserve

Wallace Island Marine Provincial Park

Yaaguun Suu Heritage Site/Conservancy

For more information on all B.C. provincial parks, including each park’s status and amenities, visit the parks list on the BC Parks website.