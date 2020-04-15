NANAIMO -- Parks Canada has suspended all camping, group activities and events in national parks until May 31 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension means all national parks, national historic sites, heritage canals and national marine conservation areas across the country are closed until at least June.

"The Government of Canada is asking Canadians to stay home and help limit the spread of COVID-19," said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, in a statement.

"Parks Canada is taking these additional measures to help keep people safe."

On Vancouver Island, access to Pacific Rim National Park, Fort Rodd Hill National Historic Site and the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve is restricted by the measures.

Parks Canada will also not not be taking new park reservations until at least June 1. All reservations made before May 31, 2020 will be automatically cancelled and refunded in full.

Existing suspensions on visitor services and facilities, as well as vehicle access, will also remain in place until further notice.