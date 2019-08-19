

News staff, CTV News Vancouver Island





Two Port Alberni murder suspects who were the subjects of a Canada-wide manhunt used a cellphone to record a final video message before shooting themselves in northern Manitoba, according to a report.

The Star Vancouver reported Monday that part of the "last will and testament" video recorded by Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, was shared with the teens' families.

The video was reported to show McLeod and Schmegelsky saying goodbye and describing their last wishes for their remains, according to a family member interviewed in the story.

The family member said the RCMP are in possession of the full video recording, according to the Star.

The B.C. RCMP declined to discuss the matter with CTV News Vancouver Island on Monday, saying only that more information would be released in the coming weeks.

CTV News also contacted several family members of both McLeod and Schmegelsky on Monday, though all declined to comment on the alleged video.

The bodies of McLeod and Schmegelsky were found near Gillam, Man., on Aug. 7, both dead of apparent suicides.

The Port Alberni teens were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia botany lecturer, and were also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

All three bodies were found in northern B.C., sparking a national manhunt for the suspects which lasted nearly three weeks.