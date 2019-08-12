

CTV Vancouver Island





RCMP say an autopsy has confirmed that two teen homicide suspects found dead near a Manitoba river shoreline last week appear to have died in suicides by gunfire.

The bodies of Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, were found Aug. 7 in dense brush near the Nelson River near Gillam, Man. last week, ending the weeks-long search for the suspected killers.

"While both individuals were deceased for a number of days before they were found, the exact time and date of their deaths are not known," BC RCMP said in a news release. "However, there are strong indications that they had been alive for a few days since last seen in July and during the extensive search efforts in the Gillam area."

Police also confirmed that two firearms were located with their bodies. A forensic analysis is underway to confirm the weapons are connected to three homicides in northern B.C. that the Port Alberni teens were wanted in connection with.

"Investigators are now assessing all items located in Manitoba, along with the previous findings related to the three northern BC homicide investigations, in order to gain more clarity into what happened to Leonard Dyck, Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese," RCMP said.

Schmegelsky and McLeod were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dyck, a University of British Columbia lecturer, and were wanted in the murders of Fowler, an Australian man, and Deese, his American girlfriend.

More to come…